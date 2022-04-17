Menu
Robert E. Schall
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Send Flowers
Schall, Robert E.

April 10, 1943 - April 14, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, John and Elsie; brother, Jack; sisters, Geri Bihler, Shirley Mitchell and Margie Bishop; and son-in-law, Danny Poulos Jr. Survived by wife, Elaine; children, Stephanie Patsalis, Julie Poulos and Michael Schall; grandchildren, Athena and Eleni Patsalis, Danny III, Sylvia and Bobby Poulos; brothers and sisters, Jim, Tom (Joyce), Rosemary Branigan and Marian Lankas; numerous nieces and nephews.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 19th, 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N 40th Street), with VISITATION starting at 10am. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2022.
