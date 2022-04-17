Schall, Robert E.



April 10, 1943 - April 14, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, John and Elsie; brother, Jack; sisters, Geri Bihler, Shirley Mitchell and Margie Bishop; and son-in-law, Danny Poulos Jr. Survived by wife, Elaine; children, Stephanie Patsalis, Julie Poulos and Michael Schall; grandchildren, Athena and Eleni Patsalis, Danny III, Sylvia and Bobby Poulos; brothers and sisters, Jim, Tom (Joyce), Rosemary Branigan and Marian Lankas; numerous nieces and nephews.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 19th, 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N 40th Street), with VISITATION starting at 10am. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.



