Schmidt, Robert D.
December 24, 1933 - June 8, 2021
Beloved husband, dad, and brother. Bob joined the Physics faculty of the University of Omaha (soon to become the University of Nebraska at Omaha) in September of 1964, and continued to teach there until his retirement in 2006. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Crosspoint Bible Church.
Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Albert Schmidt; and his sister, Ellen Tschetter. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; children: Cindy Schmidt, Ken Schmidt (Toyoko), Randy Schmidt (Sharon), and David Schmidt; grandchildren: Daniel, Joshua, Stacey, Ben, Elizabeth, Julia, Anne, Heather, Megan, and Molly; great-granddaughters: Yuria and Emiri; brother: Dennis Schmidt (Lorna); sisters: Dorothy Powers and Marjory Halstead; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Crosspoint Bible Church or Habitat for Humanity
