Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert D. Schmidt
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Schmidt, Robert D.

December 24, 1933 - June 8, 2021

Beloved husband, dad, and brother. Bob joined the Physics faculty of the University of Omaha (soon to become the University of Nebraska at Omaha) in September of 1964, and continued to teach there until his retirement in 2006. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Crosspoint Bible Church.

Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Albert Schmidt; and his sister, Ellen Tschetter. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; children: Cindy Schmidt, Ken Schmidt (Toyoko), Randy Schmidt (Sharon), and David Schmidt; grandchildren: Daniel, Joshua, Stacey, Ben, Elizabeth, Julia, Anne, Heather, Megan, and Molly; great-granddaughters: Yuria and Emiri; brother: Dennis Schmidt (Lorna); sisters: Dorothy Powers and Marjory Halstead; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Crosspoint Bible Church or Habitat for Humanity. For full obituary visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
For some reason Bob´s name popped into my head and I wanted to look him up and say hi. I was a student of his in 1975, just before I became a believer. I told him in 1976 that I was now a Christian and he was so happy for me. I am sure he thought I was the last one he thought would ever come to faith the way I acted. I loved his classes. So many memories of his concern and kindness. He even had me over to his house to help me study.
Steve Bendy
School
June 23, 2021
UNO Physics Department
June 16, 2021
Nancy and family, Sorry to hear about Bob´s passing and your loss. He will be missed. I can rejoice that I knew and served as an elder with him, and the knowledge that he is now with the Lord.
Ben Brick
Friend
June 15, 2021
Nancy & family, so sorry for your loss! Bob was a very kind man! We enjoyed many good conversations with him! You will all be in our prayers!
Kim & Linda Palmer
June 11, 2021
It is with my deepest sympathy, I would like to convey my sincere condolence to Mr. Robert Schmidt's family. I know Robert for a long time, he is a very kind man and good teacher. I learn a great deal from him. I miss him deeply.
Wai-Ning Mei
School
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results