For some reason Bob´s name popped into my head and I wanted to look him up and say hi. I was a student of his in 1975, just before I became a believer. I told him in 1976 that I was now a Christian and he was so happy for me. I am sure he thought I was the last one he thought would ever come to faith the way I acted. I loved his classes. So many memories of his concern and kindness. He even had me over to his house to help me study.

Steve Bendy School June 23, 2021