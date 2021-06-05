Schram, Robert T. "Bob"
December 23, 1942 - June 3, 2021
Age 78. Lifetime resident of Gretna, born on December 23, 1942 and passed away June 3, 2021.
Survived by wife of 60 years, Ida Mae (Gans) Schram.
Preceded in death by parents, Philip and Laura Schram; sister, Phyllis (Bill) Busekist; and brothers, Joe, Chuck, Jim and Jack; and nephew, Billy Busekist. Survived by daughters, Lori (Kirk) Bratka, Amy (Gary) Kersten and Beth (Jimmy) Martin; grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Mowinkel, Nikki (Jon) Plowman, Carly (Cody) Johnson, Sean (Alison) Mowinkel, Robert Schram and Sydney (Xavier) Bratka; great grandchildren, Jacob and Julia Mowinkel, Jentry and Bailey Johnson and Cora and Connor Mowinkel; survived by extended grandchildren; and great grandchildren; sister-in-law: Karen Schram; also, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
There will be No Memorial or Funeral Services per Bob's request. Memorials may be sent to Gretna Fire and Rescue Department or to the future Gretna Crossing Park.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.