Robert T. "Bob" Schram
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE
Schram, Robert T. "Bob"

December 23, 1942 - June 3, 2021

Age 78. Lifetime resident of Gretna, born on December 23, 1942 and passed away June 3, 2021.

Survived by wife of 60 years, Ida Mae (Gans) Schram.

Preceded in death by parents, Philip and Laura Schram; sister, Phyllis (Bill) Busekist; and brothers, Joe, Chuck, Jim and Jack; and nephew, Billy Busekist. Survived by daughters, Lori (Kirk) Bratka, Amy (Gary) Kersten and Beth (Jimmy) Martin; grandchildren, Aaron (Heather) Mowinkel, Nikki (Jon) Plowman, Carly (Cody) Johnson, Sean (Alison) Mowinkel, Robert Schram and Sydney (Xavier) Bratka; great grandchildren, Jacob and Julia Mowinkel, Jentry and Bailey Johnson and Cora and Connor Mowinkel; survived by extended grandchildren; and great grandchildren; sister-in-law: Karen Schram; also, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

There will be No Memorial or Funeral Services per Bob's request. Memorials may be sent to Gretna Fire and Rescue Department or to the future Gretna Crossing Park.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

Syracuse, NE | 402-269-2441
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart hurts for you Ida Mae and family. Thoughts of peace and comfort for all.
Colleen Bozarth
Family
June 7, 2021
Very sorry for your loss.
Kathy Radachi
June 7, 2021
We are sending our sympathy and prayers to your family. We are at loss for words at this time. Bob was always a kind and loving SPECIAL FRIEND. Bill thought of him as a brother. FRIENDSHIP NEVER...ENDING!!! LOVE FROM BILL AND ANNA MAE PROCTOR
Bill and Anna Mae Proctor
June 6, 2021
So sorry Ida Mae and family. My thoughts and prayers are with you Ida Mae. May god ease your pain. Love Eleanor
Eleanor sutej
Family
June 5, 2021
