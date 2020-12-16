Sorensen, Robert L.
October 15, 1951 - December 13, 2020
Preceded in death by Father: Leroy Sorensen, Brother: Ricky, Sister: Ruth Klusaw.
Survived by Wife of 30 years, Joyce. Mother: Joan Sorensen. Son: Dan (Erin) Sorensen. Daughter: Nicole Manning. Stepchildren: Barb (Randy) Daniels, Larry (Lori) Pickett, Alan Pickett. Sisters: Rita Rudolph, Rose Franklin. Brothers: Rex (Kathy) Sorensen, Ronnie (Linda) Sorensen. 10 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren.
Memorials suggested to Multiple Sclerosis Assn.
Private Family Services will be held.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.