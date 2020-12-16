Menu
Robert L. Sorensen
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Sorensen, Robert L.

October 15, 1951 - December 13, 2020

Preceded in death by Father: Leroy Sorensen, Brother: Ricky, Sister: Ruth Klusaw.

Survived by Wife of 30 years, Joyce. Mother: Joan Sorensen. Son: Dan (Erin) Sorensen. Daughter: Nicole Manning. Stepchildren: Barb (Randy) Daniels, Larry (Lori) Pickett, Alan Pickett. Sisters: Rita Rudolph, Rose Franklin. Brothers: Rex (Kathy) Sorensen, Ronnie (Linda) Sorensen. 10 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren.

Memorials suggested to Multiple Sclerosis Assn.

Private Family Services will be held.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Robert; You are in my thoughts and prayers bring this time of your loss.
Carol Kremer
December 17, 2020
Joan and all your family. I was saddened to hear of Bobs Passing, but I know how much he has been suffering. Take comfort in the knowledge you will see him again pain free. Blessing to all of you.
Caryl Horton
December 16, 2020
Rita, Sorry to hear about Bob. I remember him from the ol 4H days. Stay Blessed.
Tim Doran
December 16, 2020
Danielle Summers
December 16, 2020
Danielle Summers
December 16, 2020
