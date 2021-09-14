Stanislav, Robert L.
Age 83 – September 11, 2021
Survived by wife, Karon Stanislav of Woodbine, IA; daughter, Sara Finn of Slater, IA; son, Andrew and Debra Stanislav of Glenwood, IA; sisters, Phyllis Camacho of Memphis, TN and Marjorie Parks of Whiting, IA.
VISITATION with the family on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, from 5-7pm and a Prayer Service at 5pm, all at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Sept. 16th, 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Woodbine.
FOUTS FUNERAL HOME
Woodbine, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.