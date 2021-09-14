Menu
Robert L. Stanislav
FUNERAL HOME
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St
Woodbine, IA
Stanislav, Robert L.

Age 83 – September 11, 2021

Survived by wife, Karon Stanislav of Woodbine, IA; daughter, Sara Finn of Slater, IA; son, Andrew and Debra Stanislav of Glenwood, IA; sisters, Phyllis Camacho of Memphis, TN and Marjorie Parks of Whiting, IA.

VISITATION with the family on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, from 5-7pm and a Prayer Service at 5pm, all at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Sept. 16th, 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Woodbine.

FOUTS FUNERAL HOME

Woodbine, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.