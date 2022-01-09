Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert C. "Bob" Stanzel
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Stanzel, Robert "Bob" C.

July 13, 1951 - January 6, 2022

Preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Stanzel; his wife, Renee Stanzel; and father-in-law, Richard Spellman.

Survived by his children, Mandi Sather, and Brandon Stanzel; mother, Dorothy Stanzel of Omaha; grandchildren, Christian Sather and Dylan Sather; brothers, Scott (Jackie) Stanzel of Tuscan AZ, and Dan (Jeannie) Stanzel of Omaha; sister, Diana (Don Tabor) Stanzel of Omaha; mother-in-law, Mildred Spellman; brothers-in-law, Tom Spellman, and John Spellman; sisters-in-law, Kim Case, and Dianne Peters; beloved dogs, Sophie, and River; and many other family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12, from 5-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, January 14, at 2om at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jan
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rest In Peace Rob tell uncle Bob hello
Mike Stanzel
Family
January 13, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 10, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results