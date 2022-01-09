Stanzel, Robert "Bob" C.
July 13, 1951 - January 6, 2022
Preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Stanzel; his wife, Renee Stanzel; and father-in-law, Richard Spellman.
Survived by his children, Mandi Sather, and Brandon Stanzel; mother, Dorothy Stanzel of Omaha; grandchildren, Christian Sather and Dylan Sather; brothers, Scott (Jackie) Stanzel of Tuscan AZ, and Dan (Jeannie) Stanzel of Omaha; sister, Diana (Don Tabor) Stanzel of Omaha; mother-in-law, Mildred Spellman; brothers-in-law, Tom Spellman, and John Spellman; sisters-in-law, Kim Case, and Dianne Peters; beloved dogs, Sophie, and River; and many other family and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12, from 5-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, January 14, at 2om at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.