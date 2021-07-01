Menu
Robert Steven "Bob" Gibbs
In loving memory of a smart, funny, generous and caring man, Bob Gibbs ~ we lost you one year ago today and you will be forever in our hearts.
Robert Steven "Bob" Gibbs, October 25, 1944 – June 30, 2020 Bob passed away June 30, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents Okley and Kathleen Gibbs.
He is survived by wife, Lisa Gibbs (Naples, FL), daughters; Liza Brigham (Chicago, IL) and Alison Brockwell (Westmont, IL); sister Kathy Nemitz (Omaha, NE), and brothers Okley (Katie) (Omaha, NE), Gerald (Sherri) (Lancaster, CA), and Bruce (Omaha, NE). Bob had a successful and distinguished career as a Sales and Marketing Executive with several large technology companies. He is missed by his family and many friends, as well as his dogs, Whiskey and River.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
