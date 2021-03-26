I was shocked and saddened to hear of Bob's untimely passing. Bob was my tennis instructor at Wimbledon Tennis Club in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He was a great teacher, and, ultimately, a wonderful friend. Bob was extremely honest, intelligent, kind and forthright. He was a great listener and would offer thoughtful, deep insights. He left me a beautiful message on my voice mail, around this time last year, thanking me for our friendship, which I have kept and will keep forever. I am so thankful that he was a part of my life. I was blessed to know him. He will forever be in my heart. Rest in Peace my friend. Save me some court time in heaven.

Melinda McCullough March 26, 2021