Thoms, Robert Lewis "Bob"
January 6, 1974 - March 20, 2021
Robert (Bob) Lewis Thoms, age 47, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away on March 20, 2021. He was born on January 6, 1974 to William L. and Kathleen (Mauro) Thoms in Omaha.
Bob attended Albion College in Michigan where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1996 and played tennis. He also attained a Master of Science in Clinical Counseling at Bellevue University in Nebraska in 2012.
He is survived by his parents; his wife, Theresa; brother, Bill; son, Jack (16); niece Andrea; nephew, Will; and many friends and family.
He was an avid tennis player, Green Bay Packers and Nebraska Cornhuskers fan and loved his NFL Red Zone. He enjoyed weightlifting while listening to the Dave Matthews' Band or the Grateful Dead.
Visitation will be private and a Memorial Service will be forthcoming later this year.
April 5, 2021
April 5, 2021
I knew Bob from ASA, and we spent a few summers together. He definitely added some joy to ASA. I´m so sorry to hear about his passing, and I pray for healing for his family.
Patrick Ritt
March 30, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to hear of Bob's untimely passing. Bob was my tennis instructor at Wimbledon Tennis Club in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He was a great teacher, and, ultimately, a wonderful friend. Bob was extremely honest, intelligent, kind and forthright. He was a great listener and would offer thoughtful, deep insights. He left me a beautiful message on my voice mail, around this time last year, thanking me for our friendship, which I have kept and will keep forever. I am so thankful that he was a part of my life. I was blessed to know him. He will forever be in my heart. Rest in Peace my friend. Save me some court time in heaven.
Melinda McCullough
March 26, 2021
My wife Monica and I wish to offer condolences to Robert's friends and family.