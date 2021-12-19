Tilson, Robert "Bob" R.
February 21, 1943 - December 16, 2021
Robert "Bob" Russell Tilson of Omaha, passed away on December 16, 2021 at his home. He was born in Elwood, NE on February 21, 1943 to Russell and Jane Tilson. Bob attended school in Elwood and graduated with the class of 1961. He furthered his education at Midland College before being drafted into the Army where he served two years and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. Upon completion, he returned to Lexington, NE to continue his career with Electric Fixture and Supply. He spent forty-six years devoted to the company and went from Salesman to becoming President in Omaha. Bob loved to golf, was a devoted Husker fan, and a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard, NE. Having been baptized and confirmed at Elwood Methodist Church, he was ready to meet his Lord and Savior.
Preceded in death by parents; wife Carole; grandparents; two nephews; and two brothers-in-law, Preston Adams and Dick Woodside. Survived by sisters, Lola (David) Rule, Connie (Ron) Capron, Cheryl Adams, and Candice (Robert) Loghry; brother, Charles (Charlene) Tilson; five nieces; five nephews; many grand-nieces and nephews; and special friend Bonnie Nelson with Tausha and Taylee Warrington.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 21, at 10am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave, Omaha, NE 68137) with a VISITATION beginning one hour prior to Service. INTERMENT: Tuesday, December 21, at 3:30pm at Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood, NE. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Croix Hospice (1065 N 115th St # 120, Omaha, NE 68154)
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.