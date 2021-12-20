Tilson, Robert "Bob" R.
February 21, 1943 - December 16, 2021
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 21, at 10am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave, Omaha, NE 68137), with VISITATION beginning one hour prior to Service. INTERMENT: Tuesday, December 21, at 3:30pm at Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood, NE. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Croix Hospice (1065 N 115th St # 120, Omaha, NE 68154)
For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2021.