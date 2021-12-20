Menu
Robert R. "Bob" Tilson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Tilson, Robert "Bob" R.

February 21, 1943 - December 16, 2021

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, December 21, at 10am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave, Omaha, NE 68137), with VISITATION beginning one hour prior to Service. INTERMENT: Tuesday, December 21, at 3:30pm at Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood, NE. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Croix Hospice (1065 N 115th St # 120, Omaha, NE 68154)

For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
13271 Millard Ave, Omaha, NE
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 21, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc s
December 19, 2021
