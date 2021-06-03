Todd, Dr. Robert Paul "Bob"
November 6, 1951 - May 30, 2021
Omaha and Fremont Optometrist. Survived by wife, Nancy; sons, Tyler Todd and Andrew Bleich; sisters, Judy Culbertson and Dee Morrison; 2 grandchildren and other family.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10am Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Presbyterian Church, Fremont. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7:30pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, and continues Saturday 9-10am, at church. Interment: Ridge Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials to Heartland of Hope Missions, 2021 U St. Omaha, NE 68107. Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.