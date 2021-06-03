Menu
Dr. Robert Paul "Bob" Todd
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE
Todd, Dr. Robert Paul "Bob"

November 6, 1951 - May 30, 2021

Omaha and Fremont Optometrist. Survived by wife, Nancy; sons, Tyler Todd and Andrew Bleich; sisters, Judy Culbertson and Dee Morrison; 2 grandchildren and other family.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10am Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Presbyterian Church, Fremont. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7:30pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, and continues Saturday 9-10am, at church. Interment: Ridge Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials to Heartland of Hope Missions, 2021 U St. Omaha, NE 68107. Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel

2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE
Jun
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Presbyterian Church
Fremont, NE
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Presbyterian Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hello Nancy and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Dr. Todd was an amazing person to know and work with. My heart goes out to all of you during such a difficult time.
Michelle Hytrek
Work
June 11, 2021
Hi Nancy my deepest condolences to you and your family! Bob was an awesome man!! I'm glad I had an opportunity to met him My friend I'm hear if you need me
Stephanie Fears
June 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to you on the tragic loss of Bob.
Candy Becker
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Cherry and Wally Ping
June 5, 2021
Nancy and family, I worked with Dr. Todd at the Shopko in Plattsmouth. I will always remember he had a "Joke of the day" and I learned so much from him concerning optical, he entertained all of my questions! He was a good man, and I´m sorry to hear he´s gone.
Pam Matney
Work
June 3, 2021
Nancy and family, very sorry to hear of your loss of my friend and fellow doc. His time with us at Shopko was short, but very enjoyable. He was a great optometrist and folks really enjoyed to be around him. A real loss, but a life well lived. Blessings to you all...
Mark D Greenwell
Work
June 3, 2021
Nancy, I was so very sorry to see this today. I remember Bob as a lovely man, and I know he´ll be greatly missed. Love and sympathy to you and all his family.
Lynn Phares
June 3, 2021
Nancy, I was so sorry to hear the news about Bob. Prayers to you through this difficult time.
Marsha Kubica OD
June 2, 2021
Dear Nancy & family. We are so sorry. Bob left us way too soon. We will miss him dearly. We have so many happy memories through the years. You all are in our prayers.
John & Sybil Breiwa
Friend
June 1, 2021
Nancy am thinking of you and the family my Deepest Sympathy
Nancy Hoshor
June 1, 2021
