Robert Frank Vacek
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Vacek, Robert Frank

December 12, 1952 - September 29, 2021

Robert F. "Bob" Vacek passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 68. He was born in Omaha to a loving family – the 5th of 9 kids. Bob went on to grow his own family (3 kids) with his loving wife of 42 years, Mary. He built a successful legal career, working for Sodoro Daly and Sodoro for 30 years. Bob was always smiling, sincere and kind to everyone he met, and was willing to help anyone without expecting anything in return.

Bob worked hard his entire life, but also knew how to enjoy life. He loved music, sweets, golf, Creighton basketball, mentoring his kids, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Helen Vacek. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Jennay Vacek O'Kief (husband, Greg), Kathryn McMillan (husband John), and Robbie Vacek; grandchildren: Mackenzie McMillan, Gabe O'Kief, and Maizie McMillan; brothers: Ed Vacek S.J., and Bill Vacek; sisters: Joanne Kolell (Denny), Jan Collins, Sue Smith (Chuck), Mary Williamson (Marty), Kathy Vacek-Renter, and Vicki Andersen (Tim); and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family will Receive friends Tuesday, October 5th, from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel, 14151 Pacific St., with ROSARY and VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Wednesday, October 6th, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Family Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss, Jennay (Greg, Gabe). You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Please let us know if there´s anything we can do for you and your family.
Ms. Mirae
Other
October 5, 2021
I worked with Bob at Sodoro, Daly & Sodoro for longer than I care to remember. Bob was honestly the most caring, friendly and honest attorney there. As long as I knew him, I never heard him say a hurtful or derogatory comment about anyone. He loved his family and was constantly talking about them. Please accept my condolences... he will be missed by many!
Karen Bard
Work
October 4, 2021
Mary, Jennay, Kathryn and Robbie, We were saddened to hear of Bob´s death. Dave and I are keeping you and all who love him in our prayers. Beth Hesselink (Jenny Lefebvre´s sister)
Beth and Dave Hesselink
Other
October 3, 2021
Mary and family, we were so saddened to hear about Bob. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Our deepest sympathies to you Mary.
Nadine & John Ries
Friend
October 3, 2021
Mary and family I am so very sorry for your loss. I am thinking of you and praying for you.
Kelly Krause
October 3, 2021
