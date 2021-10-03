Vacek, Robert Frank
December 12, 1952 - September 29, 2021
Robert F. "Bob" Vacek passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 68. He was born in Omaha to a loving family – the 5th of 9 kids. Bob went on to grow his own family (3 kids) with his loving wife of 42 years, Mary. He built a successful legal career, working for Sodoro Daly and Sodoro for 30 years. Bob was always smiling, sincere and kind to everyone he met, and was willing to help anyone without expecting anything in return.
Bob worked hard his entire life, but also knew how to enjoy life. He loved music, sweets, golf, Creighton basketball, mentoring his kids, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Helen Vacek. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Jennay Vacek O'Kief (husband, Greg), Kathryn McMillan (husband John), and Robbie Vacek; grandchildren: Mackenzie McMillan, Gabe O'Kief, and Maizie McMillan; brothers: Ed Vacek S.J., and Bill Vacek; sisters: Joanne Kolell (Denny), Jan Collins, Sue Smith (Chuck), Mary Williamson (Marty), Kathy Vacek-Renter, and Vicki Andersen (Tim); and multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will Receive friends Tuesday, October 5th, from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel, 14151 Pacific St., with ROSARY and VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Wednesday, October 6th, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Family Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.