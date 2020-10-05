Driml, Robert W. "Bob"
September 11, 1926 - October 1, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth J. "Betty" Driml. Survived by many relatives and friends.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 5th, from 6pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 6th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by So. Omaha American Legion Post #331. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice
or Christ the King Catholic Church.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com