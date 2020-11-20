Ryan, Robert W.



Robert W. Ryan passed away November 11, 2020. He is survived by his children, Robert Ryan Jr, and Laura Auen of Omaha; Amy Ryan Christmas and Randy Christmas, Silver City, NM, and Steve Battaglia of Omaha; grandchildren, Vince Paquette Jr and Chaz Christmas, Silver City, NM; brother, James and Bunny Ryan, Texas; sister, Mary Johnson, Nebraska; and friend, Glenda Sasse. There are many nieces and nephews, golf buddies and neighbors who will greatly miss Bob. He was a loyal and good friend to all.



He was preceded in death by father, Guffrey Ryan; his mother, Zelma Johnson; stepfather, Elmer Johnson; brothers, Johnny Johnson, Harry Ryan, Jerry Ryan; and sister, Patricia Ryan.



His soul is in God's hands, and he is playing golf with all his friends in heaven. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.