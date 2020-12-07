Sieborg, Robert W.
April 14, 1928 - December 5, 2020
Survived by children: Brett Sieborg (Lori), Susan Gochanour (David), and Steven Kurtz (Mindi); son-in-law, Nelson Smith; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Betty Sieborg; loving pet cat, Miss Mittens; other relatives and many friends.
Preceded by parents: Walter E. and Ingeborg Sieborg; wife, Carol Sieborg; and step-daughter, Susan Smith.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, December 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. OPEN VIEWING: 10am-7pm on Tuesday at Forest Lawn.
INTERMENT with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, American Red Cross, or Wounded Warrior Project
.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.