Robert L. "Bob" Wagner
Plattsmouth High School
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Wagner, Robert L. "Bob"

November 22, 1936 - June 9, 2021

Age 84, of Plattsmouth. Bob is survived by his two sons: Bill Wagner and wife Lisa; Brian Wagner and wife Amanda, all of Plattsmouth; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister, June Wagner of Murray; and his two aunts: Janet Konkler and Martha Baumgart, both of Plattsmouth.

VISITATION: Friday, June 11, 2021, 1-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm, at Roby Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10am, at mortuary. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighter's Association.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 11, 2021.
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE
Roby Funeral Home
Sincere heart felt condolences from the Aschenbrenner families.
Mark Aschenbrenner
June 14, 2021
