Wagner, Robert L. "Bob"



November 22, 1936 - June 9, 2021



Age 84, of Plattsmouth. Bob is survived by his two sons: Bill Wagner and wife Lisa; Brian Wagner and wife Amanda, all of Plattsmouth; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister, June Wagner of Murray; and his two aunts: Janet Konkler and Martha Baumgart, both of Plattsmouth.



VISITATION: Friday, June 11, 2021, 1-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm, at Roby Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 10am, at mortuary. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighter's Association.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 11, 2021.