Robert J. Whelton
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Whelton, Robert J.

January 28, 1947 - June 13, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Whelton; sisters, Billi Whelton and Jeanie Cruz. Survived by daughters, Theresa Hospodka (John), Sara Penke (Brian); six grandchildren: Daniel, Max, Conor, and Addy Hospodka, Lily and Shelby O'Mara; sister, Mary Nosal (Steve); brothers, John Whelton and Mike Whelton (Dawn).

Family will receive friends Thursday, June 17th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 18th at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral Catholic Church, 701 N. 40th Street. Internment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with Military Honors by Benson VWF 2503. Memorials are suggested to Siena Francis House or Omaha Public Library Foundation.

To view live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral Catholic Church
701 N. 40th Street, NE
Teresa and Sarah I'm deeply sorry to hear about your dad. Louie and Emily Nappolini
Louis Nappolini
Friend
June 21, 2021
Theresa and Sara, we send our sincere sympathy to you and your families at the loss of your Dad and Grandfather. You are in our prayers.
Tom and Sheila O'Day
Family
June 17, 2021
Very sorry to hear of your loss, thoughts and prayers to your families through this difficult time.
Tim Snyder
June 16, 2021
John and Mike, I'm sorry for the loss of your brother. I'll remember him in my prayers. From a fellow veteran, thank you.
Dennis Mitchell
Friend
June 15, 2021
John and Mike, I am sorry for the loss of your brother. I will remember him in my prayers. From a fellow veteran, thank you Robert.
Dennis Mitchell
Friend
June 15, 2021
