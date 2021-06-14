Whelton, Robert J.
January 28, 1947 - June 13, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Whelton; sisters, Billi Whelton and Jeanie Cruz. Survived by daughters, Theresa Hospodka (John), Sara Penke (Brian); six grandchildren: Daniel, Max, Conor, and Addy Hospodka, Lily and Shelby O'Mara; sister, Mary Nosal (Steve); brothers, John Whelton and Mike Whelton (Dawn).
Family will receive friends Thursday, June 17th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 18th at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral Catholic Church, 701 N. 40th Street. Internment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with Military Honors by Benson VWF 2503. Memorials are suggested to Siena Francis House or Omaha Public Library Foundation.
