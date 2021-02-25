Menu
Robert J. White
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
White, Robert J.

July 7, 1928 - February 23, 2021

Robert James ("Bob") White passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Trainor White; his son, Daniel R. White; his sister, Betty White Mahoney; and his brother, Fr. William White. He is survived by his daughters, Moira (Terry) Kennedy and Lisa (Alan) Bost; his sons, Timothy and Brian White; his grandchildren, Sean, Margie, Deirdre and Fiona Kennedy; Bonnie Bost Keane, Joseph, Danny and Libby Bost and Ben, Tom and Maggie White; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was born in Chicago to Kittie and Bill White and raised in St. Margaret of Scotland parish. He attended St. Ignatius Jesuit High School and graduated from Marquette University with a civil engineering degree and from the University of Chicago with an MBA. He served in the U.S. Navy as an officer from 1951 to 1954, during the Korean Conflict. He married Peggy Trainor in 1955 and together they raised five children. After living in Chicago and Minneapolis, the family relocated to Omaha in 1976. Bob was Vice-president of Corporate Planning at ConAgra, where he was responsible for over 170 acquisitions. He retired in 1996 and then travelled extensively. He later welcomed his family and friends to his second home in Fountain Hills, Arizona. He loved golf, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Bob was a kind and generous man and supported numerous charities. He had a gentle nature, a superior intellect, and a witty and wry sense of humor. He touched many lives and he will be greatly missed.

Private family interment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. A funeral mass and reception will be scheduled later. Memorials can be directed to Madonna School or Siena-Francis House.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street

1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.
So sorry to hear about your loss! He left quite a legacy! Prayers for comfort to your family from Santa Barbara
Paul & Maxine Smith
February 28, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted steady seas and calm Winds on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
I worked for Bob for many years. He made some big acquisitions for Conagra. Our condolences to the family.
Rick Vosik
February 26, 2021
Keith and I send our condolences to all Bob's family. He was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed. Bob's proud legacy will live on through many generations.
Maeve Kennedy Grimes
February 25, 2021
