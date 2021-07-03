Menu
Robert J. White
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
White, Robert J.

July 7, 1928 - February 23, 2021

Robert James "Bob" White passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Trainor White; his son, Daniel R. White; his sister, Betty White Mahoney; and his brother, Fr. William White. He is survived by his daughters, Moira (Terry) Kennedy and Lisa (Alan) Bost; his sons, Timothy and Brian White; his grandchildren, Sean, Margie, Deirdre and Fiona Kennedy; Bonnie Bost Keane, Joseph, Danny and Libby Bost and Ben, Tom and Maggie White; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was born in Chicago to Kittie and Bill White and raised in St. Margaret of Scotland parish. He attended St. Ignatius Jesuit High School and graduated from Marquette University with a civil engineering degree and from the University of Chicago with an MBA. He served in the U.S. Navy as an officer from 1951 to 1954, during the Korean Conflict. He married Peggy Trainor in 1955 and together they raised five children. After living in Chicago and Minneapolis, the family relocated to Omaha in 1976. Bob was Vice-president of Corporate Planning at ConAgra, where he was responsible for over 170 acquisitions. He retired in 1996 and then travelled extensively. He later welcomed his family and friends to his second home in Fountain Hills, Arizona. He loved golf, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Bob was a kind and generous man and supported numerous charities. He had a gentle nature, a superior intellect, and a witty and wry sense of humor. He touched many lives and he will be greatly missed.

Private family interment was in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. MEMORIAL MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 12pm, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. The service may be viewed online at https://heartstreaming.net/robert-j-white Memorials can be directed to Madonna School or Siena-Francis House.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St Omaha, NE

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Steady winds and Calm Seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
Dear Lisa and family: I am so sorry to learn of your father's death. How blessed you were with such parents! I will rember him at Mass this weekend and will pray that God hold you close in these tender days.
Fr. Jim Clifton, SJ
July 3, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
July 3, 2021
