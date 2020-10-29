Baker, Roberta
Age 80 - October 26, 2020
Survived by children, Randy (Joanne) Sandage of Panora, IA; Deb (Steve) Lacey of Dunlap, IA; Karen (Scott) Claussen of Denison, IA; and Terri (John) Beadleson of Plattsmouth, NE; and sister-in-law, Carol Vandivort, Mapleton, IA.
VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, also at the funeral home.
