Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roberta Baker
Baker, Roberta

Age 80 - October 26, 2020

Survived by children, Randy (Joanne) Sandage of Panora, IA; Deb (Steve) Lacey of Dunlap, IA; Karen (Scott) Claussen of Denison, IA; and Terri (John) Beadleson of Plattsmouth, NE; and sister-in-law, Carol Vandivort, Mapleton, IA.

VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am, also at the funeral home.

Fouts Funeral Home

Dunlap, IA | www.foutsfuneralhome.com | (712) 647-2221
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.