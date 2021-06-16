Menu
Roberta Marie Bendorf
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Bendorf, Roberta Marie

September 13, 1942 - June 5, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Viola Guarino; brother, Jack Guarino Jr.; father, Jack Guarino Sr.; stepmother, Edith Gach; son, Todd Myers. Survived by, daughter, Meegan Bendorf, son, Jeff Bendorf; grandchildren, David, Jordan, Jarred, Julian, Madison, Ethan, Quintin and Baden; many great-grandchildren; sister, Marcia Hintz (Steven).

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I hadn´t talked to Bobbie in so long and I had a feeling she might have passed away so checked online and found this. My condolences to all of you. Meegan and Jeff you should remember me from way back? Your Mother and I were friends since we were teenagers. If you would I´d appreciate hearing the details of her death. You can email me at [email protected]
Karen Dunham
Friend
August 11, 2021
