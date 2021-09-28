Westenburg, Roberta R.



May 7, 1940 - September 25, 2021



Survived by her children, Marty (Sheyla) Westenburg, Kenneth (Michelle) Westenburg, Paul (Laura) Westenburg and David (Veronica) Westenburg; grandchildren, Hannah, Andrew, Emily, Simeon, Jeremy and Idalia; former husband, Dr. Peter Westenburg, DVM; sister, Joyce Christensen; her extended family and many good friends.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at Rockbrook United Methodist Church with Private interment in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Thursday, 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to Rockbrook United Methodist Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2021.