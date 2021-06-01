Rodriguez, Roberto C., Jr.February 26, 1944 - May 29, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by Roberto, Sr. and Encarnacion Rodriguez. Survived by wife of 36 years, Elsa Rodriguez; sons, Fred and Jeff, and their families; several grandchildren; siblings: Rogelio (Elsa) Rodriguez, Rose (Jun) Silan, Ricardo (Dottie) Rodriguez, Remy (Rick) Andres, Ruby (Jess) Angeles, Rebecca (Raymond) Felix, Resy (Gregg) Learned, Rowena (Mario) Bauan, and Rey (Grace) Rodriguez; and many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.Private Family Services.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000