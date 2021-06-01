Menu
Roberto C. Rodriguez Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Rodriguez, Roberto C., Jr.

February 26, 1944 - May 29, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by Roberto, Sr. and Encarnacion Rodriguez. Survived by wife of 36 years, Elsa Rodriguez; sons, Fred and Jeff, and their families; several grandchildren; siblings: Rogelio (Elsa) Rodriguez, Rose (Jun) Silan, Ricardo (Dottie) Rodriguez, Remy (Rick) Andres, Ruby (Jess) Angeles, Rebecca (Raymond) Felix, Resy (Gregg) Learned, Rowena (Mario) Bauan, and Rey (Grace) Rodriguez; and many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

Private Family Services.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 1, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for making us a part of your life and family . Rest in peace Uncle Jr . We love you .
Frederick Lao
Family
May 31, 2021
