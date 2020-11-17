Tiffin, Robie A.



February 24, 1959 - November 3, 2020



Known for her passion to care for feral cats, Robie devoted herself to ensure they were fed, spayed and neutered.



Robie is survived by her parents, Robert and Dorothy; her son and grandson, Jason and Nico; her sisters, Deborah Rebecca, Victoria, and Rachella; her brothers, David and Richard; and multiple nieces and nephews. Robie was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly; sisters, Angela and Donna; niece, Ashley; and nephews, Damien and Chance.



A Celebration of Life may be planned at a later time. We ask that in remembrance of Robie, please consider a donation to your local animal rescue.



KREMER FUNERAL HOME



6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.