Ralrick, Robin K.



September 17, 1956 - June 8, 2021



Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Robin loved nature and spending time with family and friends. Her infectious smile and laugh will be dearly missed.



Predeceased by father, Calvin Sr. Survived by mother, Barbara, brothers, Cal and Larry (Pattie), sister Patty (Darren), nephews and niece.



Robin loved cats, big and small, so please consider donating to Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, FL in her memory.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.