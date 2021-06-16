To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am so sorry for the families loss! Robin and I did a lot of running around in the 90s. She was a wonderful,kind, compassionate woman and I'm heartsick to hear of her passing.
Jill League
Friend
June 18, 2021
There just doesn't seem to be adequate words to describe the sorrow that Robin is no longer among us. A most beautiful daughter and sister, gone far too soon, she will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Pattie & Larry Ralrick
Family
June 18, 2021
Very sad to hear of Robin's passing. She was such a great person. My sister Jill and I had a lot of memories with her over the years. Prayers to the family.
Tracy (Holling) Sabatka
Friend
June 17, 2021
Both Greg and I are still in shock at this sad news. I originally met Robin when she started working for Cornhusker Motor Club at 5011 Capitol St. We remained friends for a long long time but sadly lost contact which was such a shame. I have so many memories with her. We were travel buddies and could just be ourselves with each other. We could laugh at silly things and cry together through heartache. She loved her family a great deal but adored her Mom and baby sister. I always thought it so natural that she had such love for cats because they shared some personality traits - loving yet independent and comfortable to be alone. My sincere sympathies to Bobby, Cal, Larry, and Pat. She was indeed a special gal.
Jody Siedelmann
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear of Robin's passing. I was fortunate to meet Robin and work with her at Keno Cabana in the early 90's. She was so special. I feel lucky to have known her. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Kayleen Henderson
Friend
June 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and love to the family. She was a sweetheart and a great cousin. She will be missed
Patricia and Barry Bernard
Family
June 16, 2021
Robin was a joy to be around. She shared so many joyful nature photos and stories with me. She loved her Creator and the creation. Praying for you all.
Pastor Peggy
Friend
June 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Patty and her family for the loss of Robin.