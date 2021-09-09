Brokofsky, Roderick L.
September 19, 1948 - September 7, 2021
Rick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, avid movie watcher, history buff, Husker fan and outdoorsman. He was kind and generous to a fault.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; children, Patrick (Danette) Davey, Maryellen Stanton; grandchildren, Sara (Steven Baio) Stanton, Megan Davey, Olivia and Peyton Schnepel; and great-grandchildren, Liam Batter and Wesley Baio; sister-in-law, Linda Brokofsky; brothers-in-law, Mike (Debi) Fabian, Miles Fabian; niece and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Melvin Brokofsky; brother, Larry Brokofsky; nephew, David Brokofsky; grandson, William Stanton; and mother- and father-in-law, Mary and Emil Fabian.
Join us for a Celebration of his Life on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Halleck Park Pavilion in Papillion, NE (East side of the park next to the pond). The service will begin at 3pm with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or given to the family for a designation of their choice.
