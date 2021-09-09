Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roderick L. Brokofsky
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Brokofsky, Roderick L.

September 19, 1948 - September 7, 2021

Rick was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, avid movie watcher, history buff, Husker fan and outdoorsman. He was kind and generous to a fault.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; children, Patrick (Danette) Davey, Maryellen Stanton; grandchildren, Sara (Steven Baio) Stanton, Megan Davey, Olivia and Peyton Schnepel; and great-grandchildren, Liam Batter and Wesley Baio; sister-in-law, Linda Brokofsky; brothers-in-law, Mike (Debi) Fabian, Miles Fabian; niece and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Melvin Brokofsky; brother, Larry Brokofsky; nephew, David Brokofsky; grandson, William Stanton; and mother- and father-in-law, Mary and Emil Fabian.

Join us for a Celebration of his Life on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Halleck Park Pavilion in Papillion, NE (East side of the park next to the pond). The service will begin at 3pm with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or given to the family for a designation of their choice.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington St.

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Halleck Park Pavilion
Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Ellen, we're thinking of you during this very sad time. Rick was a one of a kind of guy. I enjoyed talking about history with him. It was fun when he'd get a chance to go on patrol with me. Take care and know Lloyd and I are thinking about you. Hugs.
Cathy and Lloyd Glesmann
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results