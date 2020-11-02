Meyer, Roderick "Rod" James



September 20, 1952 - October 29, 2020



On Thursday, October 29th, 2020, Roderick "Rod" James Meyer, passed away at the age of 69. He was born in Madison, WI to Donald and Ardyth (Trow) Meyer. Rod was preceded in death by his father, Donald: and his mother, Ardyth. He is survived by his brothers, Jeff Meyer (Susan), and Steve Meyer (Debbie); his sister, Karen (Meyer) Koehler (Jerry); along with several nieces and nephews. Rod graduated from Fremont High School in 1970 and went onto graduate from Midland University in 1974. While attending college he developed a passion for radio broadcasting and became the on-air personality for 1290 KOIL, 59 WOW, Sweet 98/KQKQ, all in Omaha, NE and KFRX music director in Lincoln, NE. Upon retiring he moved to Fremont, NE. Besides his passion for radio, Rod enjoyed spending time and staying connected with extended family. He was an exceptional conversationalist and maintained numerous lifelong friendships.



Due to health concerns, there will be No Public Service. Memorials to Midland University Scholarship Fund, 900 N. Clarkson Street, Fremont, NE 68025



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.