Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rodger K. Kunkle Sr.
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Kunkle, Rodger K., Sr.

January 2, 1932 - November 20, 2020

Rodger was born in Woodriver NE, to Ralph and Goldie (Parks) Kunkle. He went home to Jesus on November 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joanne; his parents; brothers, Ralph and Eugene Kunkle; and sister, Bernice Rohrig. Rodger is survived by his children, Cathy (John) Wells, Rodger II (Laura), Jeanie (Doug) Boll, Jeff (Nancy), and Quentin (Connie); 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; plus two great-grandchildren on the way; brother, Rudy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.