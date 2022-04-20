Brown, Rodnee C.
Age 84 - March 31, 2022
Rodnee C. Brown, age 84, of Green Valley, AZ, went to his Heavenly Home on March 31, 2022. Preceded in death by wife, Dina; son, Larry; and siblings, Doyle, Gary, and Janice. Survived by son, Steven Brown and wife Corinne; daughter, Lori Hansen and husband Darren; daughter-in-law, Claire Brown; six grandchildren, Caitlin Polley, Seth Brown, Sanders Brown, Lindsay Brown, Grace Brown, and Rebecca Hansen; sisters-in-law, Karen Brown and Janet Brown; brother-in-law, Harlan Andresen; and many nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, April 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE 68142. Memorials for Rod Brown may be sent to: Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La. Canada, Green Valley, AZ 85614. https://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Rodnee-Brown/
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2022.