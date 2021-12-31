Menu
Rodney L. "Rod" Bennett
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Bennett, Rodney L. "Rod"

May 29, 1929 - December 24, 2021

Rod was preceded in death by his beloved wife Doris Gibbs Bennett; parents Gladstone Newton (G.N.) Bennett and Audra Clark Bennett; and sister Jacqueline Kay Bennett Washington. He is survived by his daughters Diane Bennett, Sharon Dixon (Dan) and Julie Coleman (Mark); grandchildren Raquel Rodriguez (Frank), Jaimee Johanning (JJ), Kelsey Noble (Matt), Daryl Coleman and Brian Coleman (Christina); 9 great-grandchildren. Rod married his high school sweetheart, Dee, and they celebrated 71 wonderful years together. Rod was a devoted family man, whose girls adored him. He had an endlessly curious mind and was fascinated with how things worked. From cars to computers and gadgets galore, he loved to tinker. Rod loved to drive and travel, especially to the mountains. Wherever he went, Rod ran into someone he knew and he made everyone feel special. He will be greatly missed by so many.

VISITATION: Monday, January 3, from 5:30-7:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, January 4, at 10am, also at Roeder Mortuary. Private Internment. Luncheon following at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha. Memorials suggested to Together Omaha and Countryside Community Church.

ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel

2727 N 108th Street Omaha, NE

www.roedermortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Very sorry to hear about Ron. He was another outstanding member of the North High Class of `47. Prayers and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Bob Murray Class of `47
Robert Murray
Friend
January 2, 2022
