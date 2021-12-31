Bennett, Rodney L. "Rod"
May 29, 1929 - December 24, 2021
Rod was preceded in death by his beloved wife Doris Gibbs Bennett; parents Gladstone Newton (G.N.) Bennett and Audra Clark Bennett; and sister Jacqueline Kay Bennett Washington. He is survived by his daughters Diane Bennett, Sharon Dixon (Dan) and Julie Coleman (Mark); grandchildren Raquel Rodriguez (Frank), Jaimee Johanning (JJ), Kelsey Noble (Matt), Daryl Coleman and Brian Coleman (Christina); 9 great-grandchildren. Rod married his high school sweetheart, Dee, and they celebrated 71 wonderful years together. Rod was a devoted family man, whose girls adored him. He had an endlessly curious mind and was fascinated with how things worked. From cars to computers and gadgets galore, he loved to tinker. Rod loved to drive and travel, especially to the mountains. Wherever he went, Rod ran into someone he knew and he made everyone feel special. He will be greatly missed by so many.
VISITATION: Monday, January 3, from 5:30-7:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, January 4, at 10am, also at Roeder Mortuary. Private Internment. Luncheon following at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha. Memorials suggested to Together Omaha and Countryside Community Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.