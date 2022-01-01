Bennett, Rodney "Rod" L.
May 29, 1929 - December 24, 2021
VISITATION: Monday, January 3, from 5:30-7:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, January 4, at 10am, also at Roeder Mortuary. Private Interment. Luncheon following at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha. To leave Condolences and for longer obituary, visit: www.roedermortuary.com
Roeder Mortuary
2727 N 108 Street Omaha, NE. 402-496-9000
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022.