Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney L. Bennett
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Bennett, Rodney "Rod" L.

May 29, 1929 - December 24, 2021

VISITATION: Monday, January 3, from 5:30-7:30pm, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, January 4, at 10am, also at Roeder Mortuary. Private Interment. Luncheon following at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha. To leave Condolences and for longer obituary, visit: www.roedermortuary.com

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108 Street Omaha, NE. 402-496-9000
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Very sorry to hear about Ron. He was another outstanding member of the North High Class of `47. Prayers and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Bob Murray Class of `47
Robert Murray
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results