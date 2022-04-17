Eickhoff, Rodney G.
May 6, 1961 - April 16, 2022
Survived by parents, Joan and Larry Eickhoff; and siblings: Kathleen Sullivan (John), Rev. Matthew Eickhoff, Barbara Cordwin (Michael), and Rev. Jeffrey Eickhoff.
VISITATION: Monday, April 18th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 19th, at 1pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Madonna School for Exceptional Children.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMAN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2022.