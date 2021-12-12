Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney G. "Rod" Kruse
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Kruse, Rodney G. "Rod"

June 27, 1947 - December 8, 2021

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 15th, from 5pm to 7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 16th, at 10:30am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th Street. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
15
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3122 S. 74th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My deepest sympathies to Marilyn and family as well as the staff at NTS. Rod will certainly be missed by many.
Sam Westgate
December 22, 2021
Our most sincere sympathy to Marilyn and family and all of the NTS Staff. I'm blessed to have worked with all of you through our Midwest Association team. Rod was a good friend. I miss the times we got to work together on Midwest issues and always enjoyed the hunting and fishing stories we shared when we had a chance to sit down for a cold one. I'll always remember Rod as a person who did what he could to make things great. RIP Mr. Kruse
Marshall Kohtz
Work
December 15, 2021
Club Lucky Group
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 12, 2021
Marilyn and family. We are so sorry to hear about Rod. You are in our thought and prayers
Mary Willms
December 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tracy and Tom Riha
Friend
December 12, 2021
Mike and Julie Davis
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results