Our most sincere sympathy to Marilyn and family and all of the NTS Staff. I'm blessed to have worked with all of you through our Midwest Association team. Rod was a good friend. I miss the times we got to work together on Midwest issues and always enjoyed the hunting and fishing stories we shared when we had a chance to sit down for a cold one. I'll always remember Rod as a person who did what he could to make things great. RIP Mr. Kruse

Marshall Kohtz Work December 15, 2021