Age 58, of Carter Lake, IA. Preceded in death by father, Norman; and brother, Mike. Survived by wife, Joni Kuhl of Carter Lake, IA; children, Tyler (Mikala) Kuhl of Carter Lake, IA; Taylor (Cody Volkert) Kuhl of Correctionville, IA; granddaughter, Rylee Kuhl.
VISITATION: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 4-8pm, with family present 6-8pm, at Harvey Funeral Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 10:30am at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family.
BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME
1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445
Rod will truly be missed by me and my fellow truckers at Heyl Truck Lines. He always blessed my day with a smile and a listening ear, we shared many laughs and light hearted stories. God bless his family and friends.
Patrick Dean III
March 25, 2021
Prayers to the family. Rod was my cousin (Norman´s brother, Bob, was my Dad). Thinking of you all!