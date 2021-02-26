Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Rutledge Rea
FUNERAL HOME
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL
Rea, Rodney Rutledge

Age 88

Loving husband and father, Rodney Rutledge Rea, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Born in O'Fallon, IL, Rodney attended O'Fallon High School where he excelled in track and field. He married Marilyn (nee Weil) of Belleville, IL, in 1953 and they remained happily married for more than 67 years. After serving his country in the Korean War, Rodney began his 40-plus year professional career with the Missouri Pacific (now Union Pacific) Railroad and graduated from Duquesne University, all while he and Marilyn started their family.

Always physically active, Rodney was an avid handball player at the Omaha YMCA and the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, MO, where the Rea family resided for more than 20 years. Throughout his adult life, he enjoyed sports and was well-recognized in his passion as a sports official in football, basketball and softball at youth, high school and college events in both the Omaha and metropolitan St. Louis areas.

Rodney is survived, and will always be remembered, by his wife Marilyn and sons Gordon (Kelly) and Roger (JoElla), along with 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsworth and Margaret, and sister Geralene.

A VISITATION in memory of Rodney will be held Monday, March 1, 2021, from 10am to Noon, at Lake View Memorial Gardens, 5000 N. Illinois Street, in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral will begin at Noon at the funeral home, with livestream on Facebook.

Lake View Funeral Home

5000 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 | (618) 233-7200

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL
Mar
1
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Lake View Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake View Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dearest Marilyn...I was so sorry to learn of Rod's death. You and your family have my sincere sympathy. I wish I had heard sooner. You know I would have been there. I always enjoyed conversations I had with Rod. He loved you so very much and was truly appreciative of your talents and beauty. Take care of yourself. I love you. Linda
Linda Blattner
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results