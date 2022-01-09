Rodney Reimer, age 78, passed away peacefully at Midlands Living Center January 7, 2022. He was born May 1, 1943, to the late Rudolph and Elsie (Stover) Reimer in Germantown, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Rusty Reimer; brother, Randall Reimer; sister, Anne Rosenberger. Rodney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Reimer; sons and daughters- in-law, Rick (Lori) Reimer and Ryan (Penny) Reimer; brother, Bob Reimer; grandchildren, Dylan Reimer, Jacob Reimer, and Jordyn Reimer.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
6 Entries
Phyllis and family so sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you at this sad time.
Lois Cihacek
January 12, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda Reimer
Family
January 12, 2022
I am sorry to learn of Rod's passing. He was a very nice person and will be missed by many.
Donna Collins Malone
Friend
January 11, 2022
Wanted to offer my deepest sympathy to the Reimer family and friends, for lost of Ron ,. I always enjoyed talking with Ron in town . Stopping on a sunny day ,chatting about everything. You will be missed RIP. !!
Kirt wortman
January 10, 2022
Our prayers are with the family. You will be missed in Church. God Bless.
Doug And Beth Wohlers
January 9, 2022
Tilly and family.....I was so sorry to hear about Rod. I have many crazy memories of many fun times that were had in our younger days that I will always treasure. Rest In Peace my friend!