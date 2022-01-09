Reimer, Rodney



May 1, 1943 - January 7, 2022



Rodney Reimer, age 78, passed away peacefully at Midlands Living Center January 7, 2022. He was born May 1, 1943, to the late Rudolph and Elsie (Stover) Reimer in Germantown, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Rusty Reimer; brother, Randall Reimer; sister, Anne Rosenberger. Rodney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Reimer; sons and daughters- in-law, Rick (Lori) Reimer and Ryan (Penny) Reimer; brother, Bob Reimer; grandchildren, Dylan Reimer, Jacob Reimer, and Jordyn Reimer.



There will be a Memorial Service this spring.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.