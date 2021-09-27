Elliot, MSG Roger Charles, Sr.
Age 72 - September 23, 2021
Age 72 of rural Silver City, IA. Passed away at Omaha VA Hospital after a courageous battle with throat cancer from exposure to Agent Orange during his two tours in Vietnam. Roger was born in Fremont, NE to Melvin W. Moad and Viola May (Robertson) Moad. His name was James L. Moad at birth, and he had two younger sisters from this marriage. After Melvin and Viola divorced, they each remarried and Melvin had nine more children and Viola had five more children. Full details will be on the Cutler O'Neill website in the near future. Roger was adopted by Charles Henry Elliot and Margaret Linnea Lindblad of Omaha. Roger was married to Linda K. Achatz and they had three children together: Melissa K. Elliot-Martinez, Roger C. Elliot, Jr., and Michael J. Elliot. Roger married Judy Gustafson on December 2, 1978 in Council Bluffs, IA. There was one son from their union, Robert L. Elliot.
He was preceded in death by his birth parents; adoptive parents; son-in-law, Roberto Martinez; and several siblings. Roger is survived by his wife, Judy of nearly 43 years; daughter, Melissa; sons, Roger (Kathleen), Michael, and Robert; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Marley (his faithful JAVELAN service dog); many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many friends.
Roger was proud of his military career of 29 years between the Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. He was a bronze star recipient; Eagle Scout; and Vigil Honor recipient in the Order of the Arrow.
Roger enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included reading; gardening (which he thought he was a master gardener, and he WAS very good at it); target practicing; and an annual family reunion. He was active in several organizations including; Shriners, Shriners Legion of Honor, Covert Lodge, Scottish Rite, American Legion, National Sojourners, Heroes of '76, Straight Shooters, Pheasants Forever, and NRA. He held the role of scout master in Treynor, IA for many years.
Omaha Covert Masonic Lodge #11 Service: Wednesday, 5pm followed by VISITATION with the family until 8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday 10am at the Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow at the Tangier Shrine in Omaha. INURNMENT: Monday, October 4, at Omaha National Cemetery with Military Rites tendered by the Treynor, IA American Legion assisted by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. The procession will depart from Cutler-O'Neill at 8:45am on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tangier Shriners, or JAVELAN.ORG
per his request. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends!
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2021.