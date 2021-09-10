Engel, Roger Ray
October 15, 1937 - August 18, 2021
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 14th at 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.
To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2021.