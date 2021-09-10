Menu
Roger Ray Engel
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Engel, Roger Ray

October 15, 1937 - August 18, 2021

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 14th at 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2021.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 13, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 10, 2021
