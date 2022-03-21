Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger L. Fehlhaber
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
Send Flowers
Fehlhaber, Roger L.

Age 71

Born on January 13, 1951, and was called to his Heavenly Home on March 17, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Grace Fehlhaber.

Survived by his wife, Jeanie Fehlhaber; sons, Gary, and Greg (Kim) Fehlhaber; grandchildren, Grace, Alex, Olivia, Brayden, and Sianna Fehlhaber; uncle, Dean Myers; and many cousins.

VISITATION: Wednesday from 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church, Papillion. INTERMENT in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials suggested to First Lutheran Church, or the American Cancer Society.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington Street

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Mar
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincerest sympathy. I worked with Roger many years ago at the NAPA machine shop and Roger was always one of the really good guys.
Jim Blankenship
Work
March 21, 2022
Our deepest sympathy. So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and hugs to all of you.
Gerold & Mary McCoy
Family
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results