Fehlhaber, Roger L.
Age 71
Born on January 13, 1951, and was called to his Heavenly Home on March 17, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Grace Fehlhaber.
Survived by his wife, Jeanie Fehlhaber; sons, Gary, and Greg (Kim) Fehlhaber; grandchildren, Grace, Alex, Olivia, Brayden, and Sianna Fehlhaber; uncle, Dean Myers; and many cousins.
VISITATION: Wednesday from 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church, Papillion. INTERMENT in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorials suggested to First Lutheran Church, or the American Cancer Society
.
Kahler-Dolce Mortuary
441 No. Washington Street
Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2022.