Roger A. Fricke
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Fricke, Roger A.

August 29, 1950 - April 16, 2022

Age 71. Preceded in death by daughter, Christine Fricke Pecha; parents, Walter and Theresa Fricke; brother, Gerald Fricke.

Survived by wife of 51 years, Charlene; daughter, Barb "Bobbie" Arens (Josh Unruh); son, Brad Fricke (Tracy); son-in-law, Randy Pecha; grandchildren: Alison, Dawson, Carter, Trista, and Christian; sister, Mary Fricke; many loving relatives and friends, and "The Cousins."

VISITATION: Wednesday, April 20, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 21, 9:30am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Fricke obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to Parkinson's Nebraska and Murray Fire and Rescue Department.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 19, 2022.
