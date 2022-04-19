Fricke, Roger A.



August 29, 1950 - April 16, 2022



Age 71. Preceded in death by daughter, Christine Fricke Pecha; parents, Walter and Theresa Fricke; brother, Gerald Fricke.



Survived by wife of 51 years, Charlene; daughter, Barb "Bobbie" Arens (Josh Unruh); son, Brad Fricke (Tracy); son-in-law, Randy Pecha; grandchildren: Alison, Dawson, Carter, Trista, and Christian; sister, Mary Fricke; many loving relatives and friends, and "The Cousins."



VISITATION: Wednesday, April 20, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, April 21, 9:30am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Fricke obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to Parkinson's Nebraska and Murray Fire and Rescue Department.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 19, 2022.