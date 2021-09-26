To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
9 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Roger was such an out going and friendly person. He will be missed in the church community. Due to circumstances beyond my control I will not be able to attend his service which I deeply regret. It is with sincere sympathy I send this message to Nita and the rest of the family.
Mike Miller
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Roger's passing Nita. Steve and I will be out of town at the time of his services, but I remember well our days working together and how Roger was always there and willing to help in whatever way he could when we needed him. He was quite a guy (the "Father's Day" story makes me smile), and I know you and your family will miss him terribly.
Elaine Culhane
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
I worked with Roger at the phone company for years. I remember when we started working week-ends he looked at the schedule and his week-end included Father's Day. He said I am not working a holiday, when I told him that was not a "real" holiday, he told me, "It is at my house!" We got a good laugh at that!
Carol Prather
Work
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 27, 2021
Roger was a great friend. I feel for you Nita and family
Pat Hofer
September 27, 2021
Nita and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I have many great memories of working with Roger.
Kay Jaton
Work
September 27, 2021
John Clark
September 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the Holmes family, Nita I will be here for you.