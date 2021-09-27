Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger B. Holmes
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Holmes, Roger B.

January 1, 1932 - September 22, 2021

Survived by wife Nita Holmes; sons, Randy (Marianne) Holmes, Scott Holmes, Todd (Holly) Holmes, and Tom Holmes; grandchildren, Luke Pippitt, Neal Holmes, Lauren Holmes, Audrey Yapor, Andrea Holmes, Elizabeth Holmes, and Sarah Hemphill; great-grandchildren, Olivia Pippitt, and Noemi Yapor; sisters, Nancy Hadan, and Cindy Ray; brother, Larry (Doretta) Holmes.

VISITATION: Wednesday 10-11am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 11am, all at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I St. INTERMENT: Tuesday 10am, Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concordia High School, or King of Kings Lutheran Church.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES

AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Roger was such an out going and friendly person. He will be missed in the church community. Due to circumstances beyond my control I will not be able to attend his service which I deeply regret. It is with sincere sympathy I send this message to Nita and the rest of the family.
Mike Miller
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Roger's passing Nita. Steve and I will be out of town at the time of his services, but I remember well our days working together and how Roger was always there and willing to help in whatever way he could when we needed him. He was quite a guy (the "Father's Day" story makes me smile), and I know you and your family will miss him terribly.
Elaine Culhane
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
I worked with Roger at the phone company for years. I remember when we started working week-ends he looked at the schedule and his week-end included Father's Day. He said I am not working a holiday, when I told him that was not a "real" holiday, he told me, "It is at my house!" We got a good laugh at that!
Carol Prather
Work
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 27, 2021
Roger was a great friend. I feel for you Nita and family
Pat Hofer
September 27, 2021
Nita and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I have many great memories of working with Roger.
Kay Jaton
Work
September 27, 2021
John Clark
September 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all the Holmes family, Nita I will be here for you.
Norma Harahan
Friend
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results