Holmes, Roger B.
January 1, 1932 - September 22, 2021
Survived by wife Nita Holmes; sons, Randy (Marianne) Holmes, Scott Holmes, Todd (Holly) Holmes, and Tom Holmes; grandchildren, Luke Pippitt, Neal Holmes, Lauren Holmes, Audrey Yapor, Andrea Holmes, Elizabeth Holmes, and Sarah Hemphill; great-grandchildren, Olivia Pippitt, and Noemi Yapor; sisters, Nancy Hadan, and Cindy Ray; brother, Larry (Doretta) Holmes.
VISITATION: Wednesday 10-11am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE at 11am, all at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 I St. INTERMENT: Tuesday 10am, Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concordia High School, or King of Kings Lutheran Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2021.