I am so sorry to hear about Roger's passing Nita. Steve and I will be out of town at the time of his services, but I remember well our days working together and how Roger was always there and willing to help in whatever way he could when we needed him. He was quite a guy (the "Father's Day" story makes me smile), and I know you and your family will miss him terribly.

Elaine Culhane September 27, 2021