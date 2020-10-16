Fustos, Roger K.January 26, 1942 - October 13, 2020Of Omaha, formerly of Mondamin, IA. Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and served two years in Alaska. In 1982, Roger went to work for the U.S. Postal Service working various routes before retiring in 2002.Preceded by parents, Joseph and Jean (Langer) Fustos; sister and brother-in-law, Candyce and Guadalupe Zapian; in-laws, Don and Mildred O'Neill; brother-in-law, Ron Rohatsch and aunt and uncle, Glen and Joy Day.Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Fran (O'Neill) Fustos, of Omaha; sons, Paul (Mariah) Fustos of Sioux City, IA, Joe (Tonya) Fustos of Glenwood, IA, Kevin (Maryann) Fustos of Omaha; surrogate daughters, Allison (Fustos) Fleming of Bellevue, NE and Angel Olsen of Papillion, NE; 11 grandchildren, Caleb (Emily), Josh, Rachel, Naomi, Ethan, Braeden, Cael, Quinn, Brynlee, Alexander, newest granddaughter to be born in December 2020; brother, Lary (Lena) Fustos of Omaha, nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.Roger did not know a stranger.VISITATION with the family, Sunday, 5-7pm, with a prayer service at 5:30pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment: Garner Township Cemetery with full military honors at the grave. Memorials are suggested to Gabriel's Corner.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com