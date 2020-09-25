Uecker, Roger L.
September 11, 1945 - September 23, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Evelyn Uecker; daughter, Robin Holloway; son, Brad Uecker. Survived by wife, Dee Uecker; stepdaughters, Sarah (Derek) Amos, Jana (Waco) Whitmarsh; son-in-law, David Holloway; daughter-in-law, Donna Uecker; grandchildren: Grace and Harrison Holloway, Samantha and Hunter Amos, Hailey and Tyler Whitmarsh; brother and sisters.
VISITATION: 10am Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with CELEBRATION OF ROGER'S LIFE at 11am, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Private burial at a later date. For more details and live webcast, visit bramanmortuary.com
.
