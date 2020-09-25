Menu
Roger L. Uecker
Uecker, Roger L.

September 11, 1945 - September 23, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Evelyn Uecker; daughter, Robin Holloway; son, Brad Uecker. Survived by wife, Dee Uecker; stepdaughters, Sarah (Derek) Amos, Jana (Waco) Whitmarsh; son-in-law, David Holloway; daughter-in-law, Donna Uecker; grandchildren: Grace and Harrison Holloway, Samantha and Hunter Amos, Hailey and Tyler Whitmarsh; brother and sisters.

VISITATION: 10am Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with CELEBRATION OF ROGER'S LIFE at 11am, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Private burial at a later date. For more details and live webcast, visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
Roger and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. We sure will miss him.
Ryan Mahr
September 24, 2020