Dr. Roger E. Macklem
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Macklem, Dr. Roger E.

January 8, 1944 - April 3, 2022

Dr. Roger E. Macklem passed away on April 3, 2022 with his family by his side. Roger was born in Homer, NE on January 8, 1944 to Hurst and Eleanor (Belt) Macklem. He graduated from South Sioux City High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He married Joan Hunzeker on December 1, 1973 and to this union five children were born.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurst and Eleanor; and son, Curtis. He is survived by many loved ones: spouse, Joan; children: Chris (Estrella), Cindy (Mark), Joy (Justin), and Jon; brother, Allan (Janet Jo); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held on Tuesday, April 19, at 10:30am at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 15050 West Maple Road, Omaha. Memorials can be made to the family for later designation.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
