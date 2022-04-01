Rhoads, Roger A.Age 75Roger A. Rhoads, of Omaha, passed away March 29, 2022.Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Betty Rhoads; brother, Larry Rhoads; and sister, Judy Dutiel.Survived by wife, Diane; children: Rhonda and Dan Battaglia of Gretna, Randy and Elizabeth Rhoads of Omaha, Stephanie Rhoads of Omaha, and Jeff Rhoads of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Bryce and Brenna Battaglia, Clayton and Casen Rhoads, Maddie Parker, and Isla and Barrett Rhoads; brother, Scott and Kris Rhoads of Yutan, NE; and sister, Cindy Vandenbroucke of Omaha; nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Rejoice Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St., Omaha, NE 68144. VISITATION: Sunday, 5-7pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Inurnment with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222