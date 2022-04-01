Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger A. Rhoads
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 4 2022
11:00a.m.
Rejoice Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Rhoads, Roger A.

Age 75

Roger A. Rhoads, of Omaha, passed away March 29, 2022.

Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Betty Rhoads; brother, Larry Rhoads; and sister, Judy Dutiel.

Survived by wife, Diane; children: Rhonda and Dan Battaglia of Gretna, Randy and Elizabeth Rhoads of Omaha, Stephanie Rhoads of Omaha, and Jeff Rhoads of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Bryce and Brenna Battaglia, Clayton and Casen Rhoads, Maddie Parker, and Isla and Barrett Rhoads; brother, Scott and Kris Rhoads of Yutan, NE; and sister, Cindy Vandenbroucke of Omaha; nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Rejoice Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St., Omaha, NE 68144. VISITATION: Sunday, 5-7pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Inurnment with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Rejoice Lutheran Church
2556 South, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.