Roger Martin Schlabs
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Schlabs, Roger Martin

July 1, 1954 - September 13, 2021

Roger Martin Schlabs, age 67 of Omaha, passed away on September 13, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1954 to Eldan and Sylvia (Jorgensen) Schlabs in Omaha, NE. He loved the holidays, garage sales, all types of music and collecting.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorothy Payne. Roger is survived by his brother, Doug Schlabs (Greta); sisters, Toni Heng and Mary Knight; guardian angel nephew, Eldan Forrest; nieces, nephews, family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 2pm, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Interment: Blair Cemetery.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel.
Marquis place family
September 15, 2021
