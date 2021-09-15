Schlabs, Roger Martin



July 1, 1954 - September 13, 2021



Roger Martin Schlabs, age 67 of Omaha, passed away on September 13, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1954 to Eldan and Sylvia (Jorgensen) Schlabs in Omaha, NE. He loved the holidays, garage sales, all types of music and collecting.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorothy Payne. Roger is survived by his brother, Doug Schlabs (Greta); sisters, Toni Heng and Mary Knight; guardian angel nephew, Eldan Forrest; nieces, nephews, family and friends.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 2pm, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Interment: Blair Cemetery.



