Schuette, Roger W.
December 28, 1936 - September 15, 2021
Age 84 of Plattsmouth. He is survived by his four children: Lori Low and husband, David, Jeanne Pierson and husband, Francis all of Littleton, CO, Ray Schuette and Karen Krips, Mark Schuette and wife, Traci all of Plattsmouth; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Clem Schuette and wife, Eva Lou of Greely, CO, Raymond Schuette and wife, Penny of Cleveland, OH; his sister: Lorraine Kohrs and husband, Keith of Pueblo, CO.
VISITATION: 1-5pm, Tuesday, September 21 at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. ROSARY: 7pm, Tuesday, September 21 at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. FUNERAL MASS: 10am, Wednesday, September 22 at the Church of the Holy Spirit. Final Resting Place: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials: St. Jude's
Children Hospital in Memphis, TN, St. Croix Hospice, or Church of the Holy Spirit.
