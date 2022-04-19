Menu
Roland L. Beideck
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Beideck, Roland L.

August 1, 1930 - April 18, 2022

Age 91. Employed with Mutual of Omaha for over 30 years.

Preceded in death by parents, George and Lydia; brothers, Harlan and William.

Survived by wife of 60 years, Mary; children, Steven (Denise), David (Candy) Beideck and Ruthann (Ray) Cutchall; five grandchildren: Alex Beideck, Katherine (Austin) Wells, Deborah (Nathan) Hawkins, Emily Cutchall and Nathaniel Beideck; five great-grandchildren: August, Rowan, Slade, Eulalia, and Brigham; brother, John (Joleen) Beideck.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 12 noon, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION with family: Thursday, 11am until time of service. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Roland's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2022.
